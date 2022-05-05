Labour’s Central Basseterre candidate Marsha Henderson opens her Constituency/Campaign Office on Friday afternoon

The St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) new Central Basseterre candidate in the next general election, attorney at law, Marsha Henderson, will officially open her constituency and campaign office on Friday afternoon.

According to one of the organizers, following prayers and the singing of the National Anthem, remarks will be made by the SKNLP Political Leader, Dr Terrance Drew and the new SKNLP candidate for St Christopher 4, Samal Duggins.

Remarks by candidate Henderson, the symbolic handover of the baton to her by former Central Basseterre Member of Parliament, Marcella Liburd, the blessing of the building and the cutting of the ribbon by a senior Labour Party stalwart and refreshments, are among items on the packed programme.

The opening ceremony begins at 5 p.m. on Friday 6th May 2022 downstairs of the Law Office of Liburd & Liburd on the corner of Central Street and Shear Lane.