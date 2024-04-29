Kirani James wins 400m at USATF Bermuda Grand Prix

Grenada’s Olympic champion Kirani James continues to remind the world why he is nicknamed ‘The Jaguar’ as the star athlete opened his season over the weekend with a first-place finish in the Athene Men’s 400m at the 2024 USATF Bermuda Grand Prix.

James finished the race with a time of 46.00s to take first place.

The Ministry of Sports in Grenada congratulated Kirani on his performance.

Meanwhile in the 400m race, Alonzo Russell of The Bahamas finished second in 47.50s, while Jamaica’s Demish Gaye took third place with a time of 47.15s.