Job Vacancies at the Labour Department

March 16, 2020 in Community Pulse
The Department of Labour is inviting persons to come into its office on the 1st floor of the Ursula Amory Building, Victoria Road, Basseterre to apply to fill several vacancies that exist within several companies.

The positions being advertised are for a Cook and Kitchen Helper, Bartender, Waitress, Fast Food Cook, Servers, General Helper, Driver, Glass Artist, General Line Worker, Housekeeper, After School Assistant and Machine Operator.

Vacancies also exist for an Administrative Assistant, Marketing Agent, Accounts Clerk, Sales Clerk, Gardener, Groundsmen, Plumber, Welder, Auto-Body Worker, Technician, Marketing Agent, Spa Therapist, Loader and Porters.

For additional information telephone: 467-2071, 762-1029 or 662-2075.

The full vacancy list is available here: https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/f981695e-9dc9-4f6d-aff4-656035636a39/Job_Wall_1_.doc