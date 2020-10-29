Jay-Z Launches His Own Cannabis Brand Monogram

Legendary rapper Jay-Z just leveled up to the cannabis club!

The 22-time Grammy award-winning rapper — whose full name is Shawn Carter — announced the launch of Monogram, a cannabis brand made in partnership with the California brand Caliva.

According to Forbes, Jay-Z has served as Caliva’s Chief Brand Strategist since July 2019, and Monogram now marks the rapper’s inaugural step into the cannabis marketplace with his own brand.

With innovation at the forefront, Caliva will have its own e-commerce platform exclusively dedicated to its singular product line. Monogram will initially be available in California. Then, it will be distributed through Caliva’s channels as well as their very own e-commerce platform.

Caliva currently has three dispensary storefronts in California; Deli by Caliva in Bellflower, Los Angeles, Caliva in San Jose, and Deli by Caliva — which is also in San Jose.

There’s no word yet on if the brand will extend beyond the California marketplace as well as the exact strains and products that will be available to consumers once it hits the market.

However, according to the company’s website, Monogram takes a craft approach as the flower is grown in “small batch.” The growing process also includes: “extended humidity control, post-harvest care, trimming and flushing that guarantees our finished product is the best it can be.”

Representatives from Caliva say that this is only the “maiden brand” from Jay-Z, hinting that consumers may see more brands come online from Mr. Carter in the near future.