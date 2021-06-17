Jamaica to benefit from COVID-19 vaccines to be donated by the US

Jamaica is poised to benefit from the United States donation of an initial 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines that have been earmarked for deployment globally, to assist in easing challenges with access being experienced by a number of countries.

This was disclosed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, who said that representatives of the Government had discussions with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, among other officials, during which assurances were given that the region would be assisted with vaccines “at a point in time”.

“Jamaica will be part of the Latin America and Caribbean region where it is anticipated that by the end of this month (June), some distribution will have started,” the Minister further informed.

She was speaking during Wednesday’s digital Town Hall Meeting, which forms part of the two-day virtual Jamaica Diaspora Sustainability Symposium.

The Town Hall Meeting was hosted by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Johnson Smith indicated that Jamaica has also participated in discussions facilitated through CARICOM in relation to securing supplies from the initial 25 million vaccine doses.

“We have not yet had a confirmed quantity. But we continue to liaise as they work out the different formulas that they use, on guidance from Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA)… taking into consideration the rate of transmission which is taking place in the various islands,” she said.

Against this background, Johnson Smith said the Government is “very much appreciative” of the level of assistance that would be extended by their US counterpart.