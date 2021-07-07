Jamaica recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and five deaths, bringing the infection total to 50,456 and total deaths to 1,101.

According to reports from the Ministry of Health and Wellness the new cases comprise of 29 females and 23 males with ages ranging from two-years to 86-years-years-old.

These cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (15), St Ann and Westmoreland (nine each), St Catherine (six), Manchester (four), St Elizabeth (three), Trelawny, St Thomas and Hanover (two each).

Deaths include:

A 66-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

A 76-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

An 87-year-old male from Westmoreland

A 29-year-old female from St Catherine

A 60-year-old female from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation

Jamaica had 1,065 recoveries bringing the total to 34,764, resulting in 14,228 active cases.

Currently, 115 people are hospitalised; 11 of which are critically ill, while 23 are moderately ill.