Ira Maynard of Pitcairn Street, Newtown, Basseterre, St. Kitts, has been sentenced to His Majesty’s Prison for the offence of Manslaughter. The offence occurred on July 5th, 2019, and resulted in the death of Devis Manners.

Initially charged with Murder, Mr Maynard pleaded guilty to Manslaughter and was sentenced to serve fifteen (15) years in prison. His sentence was handed down on December 13th, 2023, by His Lordship Justice Iain Morley KC at the High Court in Basseterre.