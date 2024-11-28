Investiture Ceremony (Companion of the Star of Merit) (27-11-24)

Eleven (11) deserving nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis have been conferred the distinguished honour of the Companion of the Star of Merit during an Investiture Ceremony at Government House today, November 27, 2024.

Awarded for long and meritorious service, or for loyal and devoted service to the Nation, the Companion of the Star of Merit was bestowed upon: Conrad Kelly for Agriculture; David Huggins for Business Entrepreneurship; Desmond Hobson Tyson Sr. for Community Service and Activism; Edrice Lewis-Viechweg for Education (Designer of National Flag), Elsie Liburd-Brandy for Education, and Hanzel Manners for Banking and Community Development. Also receiving the prestigious award were Oliver Spencer for Fishing Industry; Orville ‘Sailor’ Thompson for Sports, Pearletta Lanns for Law Enforcement; Rosalyn Hazelle for Women’s Empowerment, and Rupert Herbert for Education and Public Service.

The awards were presented by Her Excellency the Governor General, Dame Marcella Liburd. Officials including Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and Mrs. Prince-Drew and Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley were on hand to share in their celebration of these outstanding nationals.