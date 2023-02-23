InterCaribbean Airways to begin flights to St Kitts next month

InterCaribbean Airways (ICA) announced today that it would begin flying to St Kitts and Nevis from March 12, 2023.

“HELLO ST KITTS! Following our heart, we announce today new air services from Barbados to St Kitts, effective March 12, 2023,” ICA said in a social media post to announce the new route.

This will be ICA’s 15 country and 23rd destination on its route map.

St Kitts and Nevis Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Marsha Henderson welcomed the airline’s decision to fly to the country as she said it would boost the regional tourism sector and help the islands become better connected.

“This development is undoubtedly significant for St Kitts and Nevis and the entire region. Today is an inspiring day in tourism as we continue our rebuilding efforts plagued by a global pandemic compounded by ongoing external threats,” she said while noting that it eliminates the need for Caribbean travellers to fly to the United States to catch a flight to St Kitts and vice-versa.

ICA will use an Embraer 120 aircraft, which as the capacity to hold 30 passengers, to fly from Barbados to St Kitts on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It provides travellers with a one-stop connectivity to Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Dominica, Guyana, and soon to Trinidad.

Henderson also revealed that ICA plans to fly to St Kitts from Puerto Rico.

The details of that service will be revealed soon.