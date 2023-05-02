Indian Premier League’s 1,000th game won by Mumbai

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 124 runs off 62 deliveries in the Indian Premier League’s 1,000th game on Sunday but it wasn’t enough as Tim David smacked a 14-ball 45 not out to give Mumbai Indians a six-wicket victory.

With his team still needing 61 runs off 26 balls when he came out to bat, David proceeded to light up the Wankhede stadium with five sixes as he led Mumbai to a winning total of 214-4 in 19.3 overs.

Earlier, Jaiswal hit 16 fours and eight sixes as his first IPL century helped Rajasthan to 212-7 after winning the toss.

Such was Jaiswal’s dominance on the landmark night that he single-handedly helped Rajasthan go past 200, with Jos Buttler’s 18 the second-highest individual score for the team.

Jaiswal reached his first IPL hundred off 53 balls and now tops the IPL runs chart this season with 428 in nine matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Faf du Plessis (422 in eight games) and Chennai’s Devon Conway (414 in nine) trail him after Sunday’s matches.

Mumbai’s response saw Suryakumar Yadav hit 55 off 29 balls, which included eight fours and two sixes. A stupendous flying catch by Sandeep Sharma ended Yadav’s onslaught and brought David to the middle.

Ishan Kishan (28) and Cameron Green (44) earlier added 62 off 38 after birthday boy Rohit Sharma fell for three runs, bowled by Sharma.

Tilak Varma scored 29 off 21 to keep Mumbai in the hunt before David arrived.

Mumbai is seventh in the standings with eight points, and Rajasthan slipped to third with 10.

BATTLE OF THE KINGS

Sikandar Raza’s last-ball heroics helped Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets.

Needing three runs off the final ball, the Zimbabwe batter pulled to the vacant square leg area and ran three with Shahrukh Khan to reach 201-6 as Punjab won the “Battle of the Kings.”

Choosing to bat first, Chennai had scored 200-4 thanks to Conway’s 92 not out off 52 balls. Punjab’s chase was propelled by 42 from opener Prabhsimran Singh and Liam Livingstone’s 40 off 24 balls.

Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad (37) gave Chennai another good start, adding 86 off 58 balls. It was a slower start compared to their earlier partnerships but provided a platform for the other batters.

Gaikwad was out stumped at the halfway mark and big-hitting Shivam Dube was then sent in at No. 3. He hit two sixes off 17 balls to score 28 and put on 44 off 26 balls with Conway.

The Kiwi opener reached 50 off 30, including nine fours and a six. Conway then accelerated with another seven fours off the next 22 balls, adding 42 in the second half of his knock. It was his fifth half century in nine matches.

Chennai didn’t get the desired momentum from its middle order. Moeen Ali fell for 10 and Ravindra Jadeja was out for 12, leaving much to do for crowd favorite MS Dhoni. The Chennai skipper smashed two sixes off the last over, scoring 13 not out off four balls, as Conway was stranded eight short of his hundred.

In reply, Prabhsimran gave Punjab a rollicking start as he smacked two sixes and four fours off the 24 balls he faced. Shikhar Dhawan contributed 28 as the duo put on 50 off 26 balls for the opening stand.

Tushar Deshpande took 3-49 in four overs. Dhawan was his first dismissal before Atharva Taide fell to Ravindra Jadeja for 13.

Jadeja had Prabhsiman stumped to help reduce Punjab to 94-3 in 10.2 overs. Just when the chase looked like fading away, Livingstone regained his scoring touch with four sixes.

He put on 57 off 33 balls with fellow Englishman Sam Curran, who scored 29 off 20.

Despite Livingstone falling to Deshpande, Punjab continued on its path with a 10-ball 21 from Jitesh Sharma. He was Deshpande’s third wicket, while Matheesha Pathirana bowled Curran.

Both fifth-place Punjab and fourth-place Chennai have 10 points.