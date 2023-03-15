His Excellency Larry Vaughan Accredited as The New Ambassador for Saint Kitts and Nevis to CARICOM

Mr. Larry Vaughan, Head of the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit (RIDU) (Ag.) in Saint Kitts and Nevis, travelled to Guyana on Monday 13th March 2023 to present his Letter of Credentials to the CARICOM Secretariat.

His Excellency Ambassador Larry Vaughan was accredited earlier today (Tuesday 14th March, 2023) at the CARICOM Secretariat as the new Ambassador for Saint Kitts and Nevis to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

In his Letter of Credentials His Excellency thanked the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew “for having reposed great trust in me to bridge the national and regional agendas in the integration architecture for the benefit of our nationals and residents”.

Ambassador Vaughan pledged his commitment to the task at hand and in service to his country.

“I have accepted this role cognizant that the fortunes of the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis are inextricably bound with the shared pursuits of economic integration, foreign policy coordination, human and social development, and security as are espoused and pursued by the Community. With these pillars ever before me, I pledge my cooperation, my passion, and my action, not only as the plenipotentiary representative of a member-state but also as a proud son of CARICOM” he stated in his Letter.

His Letter of Credentials was received by Secretary-General CARICOM, Dr. Carla N. Barnett. Also present at the ceremony was Ambassador Donna Forde, Assistant Secretary-General, Foreign and Community Relations, CARICOM.

His Excellency Ambassador Larry Vaughan holds a Master of Arts degree from York St. John University in Leading Innovation and Change and has served in several high-level positions within the Federation.

As Head of the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit (RIDU), to which he was appointed on November 24, 2022, his responsibilities include serving as Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to Caribbean Community and the Association of Caribbean States, Commissioner to the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States and National Coordinator to the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty; advocating the position of the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis to facilitate action that leads to national benefit; coordinating the implementation of initiatives that have been agreed to at the regional fora; and being the national focal point for information on regional organizations, thereby keeping the nation informed on such matters.