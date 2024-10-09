High surf advisory in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands

…High surf advisory goes into effect tonight for Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands…

High surf advisory goes into effect Wednesday night for Montserrat…

Locations to be affected:

Reefs and exposed mainly north-facing coastlines with relatively shallow, gently to moderately sloping, nearshore areas.

Timing:

Tonight until Saturday for Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands and Wednesday night until Friday morning for Montserrat.

Synopsis:

Moderate long-period swells are forecast to reach the area and cause hazardous conditions along mainly north-facing coastlines. The risk to the life, livelihood, property, and infrastructure of those using the affected coastlines is medium. Be prepared. These swells could cause life-threatening surfs and rip currents on affected coastlines. A high surf advisory means that dangerous surfs of 2 to 3 metres or 6 to 10 feet will affect some coastlines in the advisory area, producing hazardous conditions.

Seas (significant wave heights):

1.5 to 2.1 metres (5 to 7 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near 2.7 metres (9 feet).

Swell period:

10 to 15 seconds.

Swells:

North-northeast at 1.2 to 1.8 metres (4 to 6 feet) and occasionally higher.

Surfs (breaking swells):

Over 2 metres (over 6 feet). These conditions are conducive to dangerous rip currents. Please note that surfs could be as much as twice the height of swells, depending on the bathymetry of the nearshore areas.

Coastal flooding:

High tides combined with onshore wind and swell actions could result in localised coastal flooding and beach erosion.

Potential Impacts:

Loss of life – strong currents that can carry even the strongest swimmers out to sea

Injuries to beachgoers

Beach erosion

Sea water splashing onto low-lying coastal roads

Beach closures

Localised disruptions to marine recreation and businesses

Financial losses

Damage to coral reefs

Saltwater intrusion and disruptions to potable water from desalination

High surfs can knock spectators off exposed rocks and jetties

Precautionary:

Beachgoers, especially to the mainly affected coastlines, should be extremely cautious; bathe only where lifeguards are present or on the sheltered, less affected beaches, mainly to the south. Extreme caution is also required by those using the affected non-beach or rocky coastlines.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and near structures such as groins, jetties, and piers. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Please continue to monitor these hazardous, life-threatening marine conditions. Stay tuned to updates from the Meteorological Office via antiguamet.com, and Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube @abmetservice. Also, stay tuned to ABS Radio and TV and other media platforms for updates.