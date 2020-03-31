HEOC activates NEOC and Bases it at NEMA Headquarters

Your browser don't support audio player

As the number of confirmed cases of CoVID-19 rise, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is now the base of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), as the green light was given from Attorney General Hon. Vincent Byron on Monday (March 30), to activate the Health Emergency Operational Centre.

Abdias Samuel, Chairman of the CoVID-19 Task Force, made the announcement while Clarissa Langley-Stevens, Director of the NEOC gave a rundown of the newly activated contingent.

In light of this, the compound of the NEMA is not open to the general public, as it is now is sterile area.