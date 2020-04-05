Health Minister Phipps Announces 10th CoVID19 Case in St. Kitts & Nevis

As the hours drew nigh to the commencement of the full lock down that was extended on Thursday to April 9 in St. Kitts and Nevis, the public was on Saturday (April 4), alerted to the confirmation of another positive case of the new coronavirus.

At the NEOC’s daily briefing Sen. Wendy Phipps, Junior Minister of Health gave word of case 010, a 66 year-old female residing on Nevis with no travel history, but who cam into contact with a tourist from the United Kindgom (UK).

That Nation Emergency Operation Centre briefings was held at the National Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Lime Kiln at 4:30pm.

Going forward from Sunday (April 5), it was announced that they will be held at 5pm daily, and will continue to be streamed live on YouTube Channel: ZIZ Online.

The public is further encouraged to stay at home or a 6 month term of imprisonment, a fine or both can be served to anyone infringing the law.