Harriet Cross appointed new Governor of Montserrat

Harriet Cross has been appointed as the new Governor of Montserrat, succeeding Sarah Tucker, who will transfer to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

Cross will officially take up her role in April 2025.

With an extensive and distinguished career in the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Cross brings a wealth of diplomatic experience to her new position.

Most recently, she served as the British High Commissioner in Port of Spain from 2020 to 2024. Prior to that, she was the British Consul General to New England in Boston from 2016 to 2020.

Cross’s career includes key diplomatic roles in various global regions.

She served as Deputy Ambassador in Sana’a, Yemen from 2015 to 2016, and held several significant positions at the FCDO, including working in the Middle East and North Africa Directorate between 2013 and 2015.

Additionally, Cross served at the UK Mission to the United Nations in New York from 2007 to 2010.

Her experience extends to secondments in law enforcement with the National Crime Squad and contributions to human rights and democracy efforts. Cross began her career in 1997 with the FCDO and has held various posts in Rabat and Brussels, working on political and EU-related matters.

As she prepares to take on the role of Governor of Montserrat, Cross’s diverse diplomatic background is expected to bring valuable insight and leadership to the island.