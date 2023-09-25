Guyana: Ramada Hotel closed indefinitely

Less than 48 hours after a fire damaged a major section of the 194-room Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel, the facility Monday announced its closure “until further notice due to the extensive damage suffered.

“At this moment, the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel is working with the authorities, in organising a plan to deal with issues that our guest faces at this time. We appreciate your patience and sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused during this difficult time.

“We regret to inform the public that the Ramada Princess Hotel will be closed, until further notice due to the extensive damage suffered.” it said, adding that a representative will contact the hotel guest to offer further advice.

The Guyana Fire Services (GFS) reported that the “fire broke out on the fourth floor in room 431 of the six-storey building” on Saturday as it hosted guests who were in the country for the Cricket Carnival and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“One guest was conveyed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation by Emergency Medical Technicians for treatment of smoke inhalation,” the GFS said, adding that “there were no serious injuries or casualties”.

The hotel, which in 2014 announced that it had become part of the international Ramada hotel chain which has been part of the Wyndham Hotel Group that has approximately 7,440 hotels and over 638,300 rooms in 68 countries under 15 hotel brands.

In the statement announcing its closure, the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel, expressed its “gratitude and appreciation” to the government of President Irfaan Ali, for its support.

It also extended thanks to “the Guyana Fire Service for their prompt respond and herculean effort in saving our hotel, and the Guyana Police Force for all of their organised effort in assisting and evacuating guests and staff from the building”.