Guyana: Brothels operated by Venezuelan national destroyed

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) demolished two brothels operated by a Venezuelan woman, who was recently convicted of human trafficking.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the GGMC’s destroyed the two brothels, which were located at Barakatt Backdam and Crusher Landing in Region Seven, on Monday in collaboration with the Ministerial Taskforce on Trafficking in Persons.

Mayelin Josefina Cordova was sentenced to six months in prison last week after she was convicted of operating a brothel in contravention of the Trafficking in Persons Act.

Cordova was the third person convicted due to the efforts of the Ministerial Taskforce on Trafficking in Persons.