Guyana and US strengthen security relationship

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, Monday welcomed a “deeper U.S.-Guyana security relationship,” as Washington announced additional funding to help the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country better combat crime, enhance the rule of law, and integrate effectively into the Regional Security System (RSS).

Addressing the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) signing ceremony, the US diplomat said that she welcomed the deepening of the US partnership with Guyana under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) to address shared security challenges and to support the government’s objectives of building an inclusive, transparent, and more efficient criminal justice system.

She said under CBSI, the US Department of State’s INL partners with like-minded policymakers to deliver holistic, tailored, and strategic capacity-building programmes in Guyana and across the region to help disrupt organized crime and to promote citizen security and criminal justice institutional reforms.

She said the INL’s partnership with Guyana is based on mutual respect, collaboration, and friendship, adding “most importantly, our work together is rooted in our shared commitment to the rule of law, democracy, and human rights”.

The diplomat recalled that earlier this year, the US Embassy was proud to partner with the Guyana Judiciary and National Centre for State Courts to launch the cutting edge, digital Court Case Management System to ensure criminal cases are handled expeditiously, to reduce case backlogs, and to improve the criminal justice system’s response to combatting transnational organized crime.

We are proud of our ongoing work to partner with the GPF Training Academy’s international accreditation with the Pan American Development Foundation, or PADF. In the coming year, we have a unique opportunity to build off this very strong momentum.”

She said under the latest cooperation initiative, Washington will be providing an additional US$300,000 “on our existing Letter of Agreement to help Guyana better combat crime, enhance the rule of law, and integrate effectively into the Regional Security System.

“This bilateral assistance is complimented by more than $US2.5 million in CBSI regional programming designed to promote regionalisation, because we all know regional problems require regional solutions”.

She took the opportunity to also announce several new areas of partnership.

She said crime and illicit narcotics trafficking threaten Guyana’s security, stability, and economy and pose a direct threat to the national security of both our countries, adding “that’s why I’m pleased to announce the US Embassy and INL will soon begin a capacity-building program with the US DEA to bolster Guyana’s counternarcotics capacity to address the large amounts of cocaine transiting the country and to help the GPF provide critical casualty and trauma care for officers and community members in rural environments”.

Theriot said sophisticated criminal and malign actors continue to leverage Guyana’s borders for their illicit activities and that strengthening border security is essential in the fight against transnational crime.

“That’s why I am pleased to announce the deployment of a technical FBI team to Guyana to partner with you as you upgrade your Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification System (IAFIS) at major ports throughout the country and ensure interoperability with U.S. law enforcement.”

She said Washington will also make a US$350,000 investment in Guyana under the “Better Police Readiness Programme” implemented by PADF to support the GPF’s implementation of its Strategic Management Plan.

“Specifically, we will work hand-in-hand with the GPF to improve training academy curriculum, enhance the GPF’s strategic planning and management, bolster the GPF’s forensic and crime scene investigation capabilities, and train the GPF on crisis communications, hostage negotiations, and best practices to engage vulnerable populations.

“Together, our partnership will help pave the way for Guyana’s deeper integration into regional security cooperation; it will support a more inclusive criminal justice system, and it will further attract international investment as Guyana rapidly grows, transforms, and diversifies its economy,” the diplomat added.

Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, who signed the agreement with Theriot, spoke of the significance of enhancing narcotics interdiction and preventing drug use in Guyana.

“We are aware and have been working at stemming the flow with particular success this year for sure in relation to narcotics trafficking.

“We want to point out the regional and global nature of this fight, because the neighbouring countries both in the Caribbean region and in South America, all are suffering from negative effects of narcotics trafficking, the trafficking in firearms which supports the trade and the crime and violence which is as a result of narcotics trafficking, not to mention money laundering,” Benn said.