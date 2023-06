A 26-year-old man is the latest murder victim in St Kitts and Nevis.

Armed assailants shot Rashaaun Hopkins of Lower Thibou Avenue, McKnight, multiple times early this morning near his home, according to the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

Hopkins was transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

The country’s 2023 murder toll now stands at 11.