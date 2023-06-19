Grenadians disturbed after man’s body found on beach

Grenadians are shocked and dismayed after the body of Josiah ‘Jonty’ Robinson was found on BBC beach in Grenada on Sunday.

Local media reports state police are investigating this incident.

On social media, Grenadians expressed sadness over his death with many describing the singer/songwriter/actor/model as having a loving personality. It is unclear how he died.

Among those expressing condolences was Member of Parliament for St John, Kerryne James, who wrote that a precious soul was lost.

She posted on social media:

“My heart is heavy as I write this post. We’ve lost a precious soul today.

��Our dear Jonty is no more. He was a beacon of love and positivity, always radiating good energy and grace. He loved and lived life to the fullest. ��

He was such a great supporter!

His belief in me was unwavering, his friendship, an absolute blessing.

Please join me in sending all our love and prayers to his family during this incredibly difficult time.�� May they find comfort in the beautiful memories they made with him.

Jonty, you may be gone, but you will forever be in our hearts. ��Until we meet again, dear friend. ��️ ”

Meanwhile, the following message was posted on the Facebook page of La Plywood Beach Bar Café:

“The Management and Staff of La Plywood Beach Bar Café is saddened to hear of the untimely death of a young and dynamic Grenadian son, Josiah “Jonty” Robinson, who was found dead on BBC beach on Sunday Morning.

Jonty was true to who he was and always greeted everyone with his shy and genuine smile. It is quite unfortunate that he sang his last song at Plywood on Saturday, not even knowing that it would have been his last.

We are working closely with the RGPF in their investigation and trust that the perpetrators will be caught and dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.

To all our customers and friends, please join us in saying a silent prayer for his soul and comfort to his family and friends.

Rest in Peace Jonty….”

Condolences have been pouring in across social media for his loved ones.