Grenadian students awarded EC$19M in scholarships

Grenada continues to invest heavily in its education sector.

The government has awarded 92 scholarships valued at more than EC $19 million to Grenadian students for study at local, regional and international tertiary education institutions.

The scholarships included both graduate and undergraduate awards.

A ceremony was held virtually to celebrate the occasion.

Scholarships were awarded from the Government of Grenada, in collaboration with St George’s University (SGU); the University of the West Indies; the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Cuba and Russia.

Six Island Scholarships and six economic cost bursaries to various UWI campuses were also awarded from the Government of Grenada.

Speaking on behalf of the St George’s University, Associate Dean, Colin Dowe, highlighted the impact of the University and its importance as a Grenada-based institution.

Dowe said: “There are over 2,000 Grenadian graduates of St George’s University and they have taken up significant positions here in Grenada, regionally and internationally. This is both in terms of their professional lives as well as in academia.

St George’s University is circa 20 percent of Grenada’s GDP. We are the largest private employer. We are, without question, the best in the Caribbean at educational tourism. We are indeed the number one provider of first-year residents to the US healthcare system.”

Meanwhile Dr Zhao Yongchen, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Grenada presented awards from China.

He also encouraged the 12 new awardees to study hard and achieve excellence, recognising the continued cooperation between Grenada and China.

And, Iraida de la Caridad Guerrero Zuñiga, Ambassador of Cuba to Grenada, presented the awards from Cuba and stated: “This year 12 students will receive scholarships to study in Cuba in medicine, nursing, engineering, telecommunications and two post-graduates in medicine.”

Grenada’s Education Minister Emmalin Pierre announced that the Ministry will be launching a summer volunteer programme where all awardees will have an opportunity to give back.

This will be extended during the bond period.