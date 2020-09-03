Grenadian farmers receive greenhouse upgrade

Fifteen farmers from different constituencies throughout Grenada will now reap the benefits of using greenhouses.

It comes one week after the People’s Republic of China donated two semi-automated greenhouses to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Grenada is continuing to encourage Protective Agriculture Technology in farming, to combat the effects of Climate Change.

The farmers received the greenhouses on August 28, 2020.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China, Dr Zhao Yongchen, said the assistance is in keeping with Government’s efforts to modernise agriculture.

“As we all know, agriculture is one of the pillar industries of Grenada. The sustainable development of agriculture relates to the economic recovery, food security, and farmers’ livelihood.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister, Dr Keith Mitchell, the Grenadian Government has adopted a stimulus package to reopen the economy and revitalise agricultural production.

This donation of 15 greenhouses, donated by our embassy, this time, covers every constituency of Grenada and goes in line with the Grenadian Government’s efforts to modernise the agriculture sector, enhance climate resilience, and improve farmers’ livelihood,” Ambassador Zhao stated.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Minister for Agriculture, Yolande Bain Horsford, said that growing food in a protective structure is needed in repressing the effects of climate change and the donation of greenhouses fits nicely with the Ministry’s plan of increasing the use of protective agriculture structures for food production.

“It is incredibly fortuitous that these gifts are being given to us at this time as we deal with the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our food and nutrition security.

The Ministry has ensured that the beneficiaries of these greenhouses were selected based on objective and just criteria, ensuring that they will be used effectively.

This Government is always looking at ways of meeting the needs and addressing the challenges of the agriculture community as it contributes so significantly to the socio-economic wellbeing of this country.

One key strategy in the effort to overcome the challenges that face the sector is that collaboration and partnership.

The People’s Republic of China has been collaborating and partnering with us in many of our interventions – this making the task a little bit easier,” she said.

During the last 15 years, seven phases of the Agricultural Technical Cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture and the People’s Republic of China have been executed.

Under the Agricultural Technical Cooperation Agreement, the Ministry has received approximately EC $15 million in material support (tools, equipment, vehicles, seeds).

Currently, the Ministry and the Chinese Agricultural Mission are having discussions on the eight phases of that agreement.