Grenadian Coast Guard rescue 4 Trinidadians after boat sinks

Four Trinidadian men were rescued after their vessel sank in Grenadian waters on Friday, following a swift response by the Grenada Coast Guard.

The rescue operation was launched immediately after authorities received a distress call on February 21.

Coast Guard personnel arrived at the scene to discover the original vessel had already sunk after taking on too much water.

After searching the surrounding area, the rescue team located four male Trinidadian nationals, aged between 35 and 55, who had managed to escape onto a makeshift raft.

According to Coast Guard officials, the men’s situation was deteriorating rapidly as their raft had also begun taking on water.

The Coast Guard successfully brought all four men aboard their vessel and transported them to Queen’s Jetty. The survivors were subsequently taken to the General Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

Officials from the Royal Grenada Police Force praised the Coast Guard’s efforts, highlighting the team’s bravery and quick response in challenging conditions.

In the wake of the incident, the Grenada Coast Guard has issued a reminder to “review weather conditions before departure, as rough seas played a significant role in the difficulties encountered by the distressed vessel.”