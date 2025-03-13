Grenada named best Caribbean island for foodies

Grenada has secured the title of Top Overall Caribbean Island and Best Destination for Foodies according to the latest consumer survey from Which? Travel, the UK’s leading independent consumer advocacy organization.

The island nation achieved an impressive 82% customer satisfaction rating, surpassing popular destinations like Barbados, Jamaica, and St. Lucia.

The recognition comes from one of the most trusted consumer assessment bodies in the UK, known for its methodical evaluation process based on authentic traveler feedback. Which? Travel’s endorsements carry significant weight among British consumers, potentially driving substantial tourism growth from this key market segment.

“The UK is a vital market for Grenada, and to be named the best Caribbean destination by Which?, a trusted authority in consumer choice, is a game-changer for our visibility,” said Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “This validation reassures potential travellers that Grenada offers an unparalleled experience, from our vibrant culinary scene to our unspoiled natural beauty. We will continue to leverage this endorsement to drive bookings, showcase our island’s unique offerings, and ensure every visitor leaves with unforgettable memories.”

Randall Dolland, Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, highlighted the strategic importance of this recognition: “This top ranking by Which? Travel is a testament to Grenada’s world-class tourism product. Our commitment to preserving our island’s culture, natural beauty, and warm hospitality is what sets us apart. This recognition not only strengthens our brand positioning but also provides a competitive edge in attracting high-value travellers looking for authentic, immersive experiences.”

Grenada’s culinary offerings received particular acclaim in the survey. Known as the “Spice Isle,” the nation’s rich gastronomic tradition features abundant nutmeg, cinnamon, and cocoa. Visitors can experience these flavors through local restaurants, markets, and interactive culinary experiences. The bean-to-bar chocolate tour at Belmont Estate was specifically highlighted as an exemplary food tourism experience, allowing guests to explore sustainable agriculture practices and participate in chocolate production.

Beyond its food scene, Which? Travel commended Grenada’s scenic landscapes and authentic atmosphere, noting that “Nowhere in Grenada feels overly touristy, allowing you to savour its five-star scenery.”