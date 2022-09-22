Grenada establishes Commission on Cannabis Legalisation & Regulation

The Government of Grenada announced that it has established a Commission on Cannabis Legalisation and Regulation.

This is in keeping with the transformative policy of the government to legalise cannabis within a legal and regulatory framework, develop the cannabis industry, and maximise the potential of hemp and its by-products.

The Commission is mandated to:

Hold broad-based consultations and engage in public awareness on the policy decision to legalise cannabis within a legal and regulatory framework, to develop cannabis industries and to maximise the potential of hemp and its by-product.

Prepare a final report with advice on the design of a new legislative and regulatory framework to legalise cannabis within a legal and regulatory framework for its production and sale; Develop the cannabis industry for medicinal benefits; and to maximise the potential of hemp and its by-products for export.

Provide recommendations on the institutional structure for the implementation of the provisions of the legislation to legalise cannabis within a legal and regulatory framework in keeping with the policy decision of the Government.

Former Senator Rolanda McQueen has been appointed as the Chairman of the Commission which comprises members with expertise in law, medicine, religion, business, youth development, and service providers in non-government organisations.

The other members of the Commission are:

Vincent Roberts

Kennedy Roberts

Anslem Clouden, Representing the Ministry of Legal Affairs

Janis Lessey

Alison Haynes – Acting Chief Agronomist

A representative of the ministry of health/ medical council

A representative of the Rastafarian religious community

Irwin Henry – Chief Analytical Chemist Produce Chemist Laboratory

Superintendent Vannie Curwen representing the Royal Grenada Police Force

Community representatives from Civil Society Organisation and the Grenada Conference of Churches

The Minister and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Agriculture and Lands, Forestry, Fisheries and Co-operative are ex-officio members of the Commission.

The Commission held its first meeting on September 20, 2022, and is expected to complete its assignment over a period of 14 months.

The establishment of the Commission on Cannabis Legalisation and Regulation is another of the steps taken by the Government towards the realisation of the transformative agenda within the agriculture sector.