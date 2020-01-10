Gale Force Winds Prompt Small Craft Warning In St. Kitts and Nevis

A small craft warning remains in effect for St. Kitts and Nevis and the rest of the Leeward Islands and the British Virgin Islands as hazardous seas due to strong winds are expected to be an extreme threat to the life and property of mariners.

According to a weather alert from the St. Kitts Met Office, the area is experiencing gusting to gale-force winds of around 40 mph and waves of 7 to 14 feet, occasionally reaching over 5 to 18 feet.

Mainly open waters will be affected, especially on the Atlantic, eastern or windward side of the islands. The strong winds are resulting from a very tight pressure gradient and forecast to affect the Leewards until Wednesday.

Possible impacts include loss of life; injuries; sea search and rescue disruptions; disruptions to sea transportation; scarcity of sea food; damage or loss of boats and fishing equipment; disruptions to marine recreation and businesses and economic losses.

The Met Office is recommending small craft operators stay in port and safeguard their vessels and continue to monitor the weather.