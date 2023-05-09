Four Seasons Resort Nevis invites Caribbean neighbours for summer

Four Seasons Resort Nevis is inviting its Caribbean neighbours to celebrate summer in St Kitts and Nevis with a special regional residents’ rate of USD 425 per night on Nevis Peak View rooms.

In addition to the preferred room rate, guests can also enjoy 10 per cent savings on numerous Resort experiences including food and beverage, spa treatments, beach and pool cabana rentals and select retail items at the gift shop, boutique and pro shop.

The Resort’s transportation partner Islander Watersports is offering 20 per cent off water taxi transfers directly to and from the Resort Pier.

“We’re very happy to once again extend this special offer to our Caribbean neighbours,” says Billy Cueto, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Nevis. “Combined with our unique Nevisian hospitality, this opportunity provides great value to experience the infinite perfect places that make Nevis so special and celebrate the summer in our perfect paradise without having to go very far at all.”

In addition to this special offer, guests will also enjoy a wealth of Resort amenities, including three infinity-edge pools, two miles (3.2 kilometres) of sugar-soft beaches with select complimentary non-motorized watersports, a 12,000 square-foot (1,100 square metre) Spa, a Robert Trent Jones II championship golf course, eight tennis courts with three different playing surfaces, four brand new pickleball courts and much, much more.

Additionally, seven gourmet restaurants and bars offer a wide range of fresh, locally-sourced and delicious dining experiences – from daytime limin’ at the Kastawey Beach Bar to sunset dinners at the idyllic waterfront restaurant Mango.

This summer will once again see the return of a variety of festivals and cultural happenings in St Kitts and Nevis, including the 25th St Kitts Music Festival, taking place from June 22 to 24, 2023; the Nevis Mango Festival, which will be celebrating the island’s 40-plus varieties of mango from June 30 to July 2, 2023; St. Kitts-Nevis Restaurant Week from July 13 to 23, 2023; the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Lime at the Nevis Culturama Festival, from July 27 through August 8, 2023; and the Nevis Marathon and Running Festival on September 2, 2023.

Caribbean vacationers can take advantage of direct regional air service to St Kitts and Nevis from St Thomas (Cape Air), Barbados (InterCaribbean Airways, LIAT), Anguilla (Trans Anguilla Airways), St Maarten (Winair), Antigua (LIAT), British Virgin Islands (LIAT), St Lucia (LIAT), Dominica (LIAT) and San Juan (Silver Airways).

The Caribbean Residents’ Rate offer is based on deluxe accommodations and is valid for stays beginning May 25, 2023, through October 15, 2023, based on availability. Proof of Caribbean residence (passport, resident card or driver’s license) is required at check-in. The USD 425 guest room rate is exclusive of service charge, tax and nightly coastal protection levy. Transportation with Islander Watersports must be booked directly.