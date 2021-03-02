Former Prime Minister Denzil Douglas Comments on Vaccine Roll Out in St Kitts-Nevis

Your browser don't support audio player

Former Prime Minister, now leader of the Opposition, Dr Denzil Douglas on a special edition of Issues on Friday commented on the vaccine roll out plan adopted by the Team Unity Government led by Dr Timothy Harris.

Dr Douglas maintained that his St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party has never been contacted by the Team Unity Government to assist in anything to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the event where Dr Harris and members of his Cabinet were vaccinated was nothing but a picture taking opportunity and that important conversation with all stakeholders should have taken place first in order to disseminate information /education.

Dr Douglas insisted that a critical awareness campaign of information and education should have taken place first.