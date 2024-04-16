Former Grenada Prime Minister to launch podcast

You’re going to be hearing alot more from Grenadian politician Dr Keith Mitchell who recently announced that he will be launching a podcast soon.

Mitchell, 77, made the announcement on his Facebook page where he indicated he will discuss global, regional and local topics, share personal stories, experiences, as well as dive into some of his own interests like sports.

Dr Keith Mitchell has been the leader of the Opposition in the House of Representatives since 2022 and is the current political leader of the New National Party (NNP).

Mitchell is also a former Prime Minister of Grenada having served in the position from 1995 to 2008 then from 2013 to 2022.