Foreign Minister Confident St. Kitts and Nevis Will Retain Visa Free Travel To The EU And UK Post Brexit

The possible implications of Brexit will take time to unfold as the United Kingdom left the bloc just one week ago on January 31. St. Kitts and Nevis Minister of Foreign Affairs Mark Brantley says however he is confident the federation’s visa-free travel arrangement previously enjoyed with the European Union is not threatened.

Foreign Minister Premier Brantley speaking with Freedom FM said for now, there is no concern regarding the visa waiver agreement.

“We don’t think that is threatened; we’ve had no indication from either the EU or the UK government that there’s any problem. We do not think that Brexit will have any impact on us for our visa relations. We think that our relations with both the EU and UK will continue to be very strong and we continue to have excellent diplomatic relations with the UK on one hand and the EU as a grouping on the other.”

The Foreign Minister was also asked about a possible trade fallout post Brexit.

“Well anytime there’s a disruption in trade and trading patterns it can have the potential for a negative impact. I am pleased that St. Kitts and Nevis as well as the other Caribbean territories have negotiated new trade agreements with the UK and have of course also engaged the EU Post-Cotonou arrangements, and from all accounts that has been going well. Minister of Trade for the Federation Lindsay Grant I think has done an excellent job in ensuring that our trading interests are protected.

“So I do not see, at this point, that there should b e any negative fallout. I think the region has managed this process very well with the cooperation of both the EU and the UK; but we have to wait and see even in Europe and the UK they are waiting to see what the full implications will look like.”

St. Kitts and Nevis enjoys a reciprocal visa waiver agreement with the EU, where nationals from St. Kitts and Nevis can stay in the territory of the EU Member States including the UK for a maximum period of 90 days in any 180-day period without applying for a visa.

Under the terms of the Brexit implementation period or transition between the EU and the UK, the current rules on trade, travel, and business for the UK and EU will continue to apply during the transition period.

This lasts until December 31, 2020.

A new trade deal, security arrangements and immigration laws will take effect on 1 January 2021.