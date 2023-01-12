Fmr BVI speaker released following arrest in human trafficking probe

Former British Virgin Islands speaker Julian Willock says he is innocent following his arrest yesterday in connection with an investigation into human trafficking.

Shortly after his release from police custody, Willock confirmed that he was the subject of an investigation.

“[Yesterday] I was detained, questioned, and released without charges by six Caucasian United Kingdom officers. They claimed I was being investigated on suspicion of Human Trafficking, because of some VISA waivers I had obtained over the years,” Willock said in a statement.

Willock admitted to applying and obtaining visa waivers for employees of his company Advance Marketing and Professional Services but he maintained they were within the confines of BVI law.

“These were all legally acquired through the Deputy Governor’s Office. Most of the VISA Waivers were obtained before my tenure as Speaker. It is my understanding that all persons who came via a VISA Waiver have since left the territory and did so as per Immigration requirements,” he said.

Despite his release, Willock’s communication devices remain in police custody.

Willock, who resigned last year at the request of then acting Premier Dr Natalio Wheatley, said he believes this is another attempt to sully his character.

“I know the people of the Virgin Islands are fully awake and still have confidence in my integrity, for it was suggested if they could not get me via the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) they had to get me another way,” he wrote.

Willock said his legal team are working to clear his name.