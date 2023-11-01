Fire destroys pro shop & fitness centre at Four Seasons Nevis

A fire has gutted a section of the luxurious Four Seasons Resort Nevis on Tuesday night.

In a statement, the resort said last evening’s blaze damaged the Pro Shop and Fitness Centre.

The resort said it was “relieved to share that everyone is safe and unharmed.”

“As we assess the extent of the damages and develop a plan for the restoration of the facilities, the Resort remains open and welcoming guests. We would like to express our gratitude to our guests, employees, partners and the Nevis community for their support during this challenging time,” Four Season Nevis added.

Nevis Premier Mark Brantley joined the resort in commending fire officers for their response that prevented the fire from spreading to other areas.

Brantley said he is happy that all of the resort’s staff and guests are safe and unharmed.

“While tonight has been a tragedy affecting all of Nevis, I reflect that it could have been much worse and that God in His wisdom spared us the agony of injury or loss of life. We are a praying people and I ask us now to continue to pray for the continued safety and well-being of all and the speedy recovery of the Four Seasons Resort. God’s grace is sufficient and in Him we repose our trust and confidence,” the premier said in a Facebook post.

From the Office of the Premier

My fellow Nevisians and residents,

We have all been shocked tonight by the massive fire at the Four Seasons Resort, Nevis.

I am happy to report that I have been in constant contact with our Cabinet and the General Manager of the Resort and I have had regular updates from our fire fighting team through PS Wakely Daniel. Preliminary reports suggest that the gym and pro shop areas at the Resort have been destroyed but there is no damage to the main hotel or any of the guest rooms or villas. Most importantly, I am truly happy to report that there have been no reported injuries or loss of life.

I record my congratulations to our brave fire fighters and to all who assisted in bringing this fire under control. I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the owners, management and staff at the Resort and pledge the Government’s fullest support and partnership in returning our landmark hotel to its former glory as quickly as possible.

I also record my deep appreciation to both Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanley both of whom have been in close contact with me during this ordeal.

Statement by Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew On The Fire at the Four Seasons Resort in Nevis

My Dear Friends and Fellow Citizens of Saint Kitts and Nevis,

I wanted to take a moment to express my profound emotions about the devastating fire at the Four Seasons Resort in Nevis. This iconic establishment has always been a source of pride and beauty in our beloved nation and in the entire Caribbean, and the news of this fire has left us all deeply saddened.

Earlier this morning, I spoke with the Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, and Mr. Billy Cueto, the General Manager of Four Seasons. It was a conversation marked by shared empathy, as we extended the full support and solidarity of the People and Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

I am relieved to inform you that there has been no loss of life in this incident, and for that, we can be grateful. The safety and well-being of the people at the resort have been our utmost priority, and I am heartened to hear that everyone is safe.

In my conversation with Mr. Cueto, he displayed the resilience that the Four Seasons Resort is known for. He assured me that they will rebound from this tragedy and continue to be a beacon of luxury and hospitality in Nevis. Thankfully the fire was contained, and the area of damage only extended to the gym and the golf pro shop.

I want to personally thank the firefighters, first responders, and all those who worked tirelessly to contain the fire and ensure the safety of everyone at the resort last night. Your bravery in the face of such a formidable challenge is truly commendable. Your dedication is commendable, and we are grateful for your service.

To the staff of the Four Seasons Resort, many of whom have dedicated their lives to providing exceptional service to visitors, I extend my heartfelt support and solidarity. Your dedication to making the Nevis experience unforgettable has not gone unnoticed, and your hard work and commitment are deeply appreciated.

To the guests who were present at the resort during this unfortunate incident, my thoughts are with you. Your holiday may have been interrupted, but your safety is our utmost priority. I hope that despite the unfortunate circumstances, you have felt the warmth and support of the Nevisian people during this trying time.

I will be traveling to Nevis later today to witness firsthand the extent of the damage and to stand with the people of Nevis during this challenging time. As we move forward from this tragedy, we must stand united as a community to rebuild what has been lost. The spirit of Nevis is resilient, and I have no doubt that, with time and effort, we will witness the Four Seasons Resort restore the affected areas, becoming stronger and more beautiful than ever before.

In the face of adversity, our Kittitian-Nevisian spirit shines through. Let us come together as a united community and offer our support to those affected by this tragedy.

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this devastating fire. We are with you, and we will support you in every way we can during this challenging period. I am confident that Nevis, we will come together to ensure that the Four Seasons Resort shines brightly once more, welcoming visitors with open arms, just as it has always done.

Thank you and may hope and strength guide us through the days ahead.

May God continue to bless our beloved nation.