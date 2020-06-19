Fire Burns Hamilton’s Godwin Estate Property

Your browser don't support audio player

Prominent Lawyer and Social Commentator Chesley Hamilton says he is thankful that his home was saved from being destroyed by fire. Hamilton who spoke to Freedom Fm’s News Desk on Friday morning explained that the fire burnt most of the land on his Godwin Estate property.

Hamilton indicated that at this time he remains unaware of what ignited to blaze.

Singing the praises of the St Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, Hamilton explained that he would take action to mitigate the risk of fire to his property .