Escaped prisoners from Grenada recaptured in St Vincent

Three male prisoners who escaped lawful custody from police in Grenada have been recaptured by police in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) said the escaped prisoners who are all from Paradise, St Andrew, Grenada are Ron Mitchell, 30, who is Unemployed; Trevon Robertson, 25, a farmer, and Atiba Stanislaus, 23, who is also Unemployed;

The trio was recaptured on Wednesday about 4:35 pm, during an operation by members of the Narcotics and Rapid Response Units in the North Western village of Petit Bordel.

The RSVGPF said the three men had been in police custody in Grenada on charges of Rape, Robbery with Violence, and other serious offences.

Two other Grenadian nationals were also apprehended during the operation.

The RSVGPF thanked the general public for their assistance and cooperation in apprehending the men.