Elderly British tourist dies while snorkeling in St Kitts and Nevis

An 81-year-old British man, John Edward Jeffrey, tragically died while snorkeling at Shitten Bay, St Kitts and Nevis, on Saturday.

Jeffrey, a passenger on the Iona cruise ship, was found unresponsive in the water during a snorkeling excursion.

The St Kitts and Nevis Defence Force Coast Guard received a distress call at 11:30 am and responded quickly. Efforts to resuscitate Jeffrey aboard the tour vessel were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the Coast Guard pier.

Authorities will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

This incident marks the third suspected drowning of tourists in St Kitts and Nevis since December 2024, raising concerns over the safety of water activities on the island.

Previous incidents include the deaths of Gemma Manegable and Vivien-Ann Hammond in December 2024.