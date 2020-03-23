Education Minister Speaks to Alternative Educational Platforms should Schools Close

Your browser don't support audio player

The Ministry of Education is attempting to improve its infrastructural network as the country braces for the likely event of a confirmed case of the novel Corona Virus (CoVID-19).

In a short address on Friday night (March 20), Hon. Shawn Richards, Minister of Education in St. Kitts and Nevis outlined the efforts between the private and public sectors to bolster aspects of the education system from resultant cases in the federation via partnerships with the St. Kitts and Nevis Dental and Medical Association, among others.

“Over the past weeks, the Ministry of Education has been strengthening our response to the likely announcement of a confirmed case of CoVid-19 cases and the possible decision to temporarily close our schools. Thus far, Ministry of Education’s school safety Task Force has put the following measures in place

A comprehensive program of education on Covid-19 in schools in partnership with Ministry of Health and the St. Kitts and Nevis Dental and Medical Association. This means that our teachers and students have already been enlightened by medical professionals on how each of us can keep ourselves and our loved ones healthy in the face of the likelihood of the Corona Virus (CoVID-19).

The sensitization of support staff, particularly cleaners on school maintenance and enhanced cleaning practices.

Three- meeting with corporate partners who are offering their support for alternative education platforms and who are also willing to enhance communication between the ministry and the public.”

According to the minister, there is a plan ready to be rolled out if there is a confirmed case, but until then, schools will remain open.

“Currently, we are poised to implement a programme of continued education should the Chief Medical Officer (Dr. Hazel Laws) and the Co-VID19 Task Force determine that it is necessary to close educational institutions as part of our national response to CoVID19.

Be assured that our children will not be devoid of instruction in the face of school closure. I take this opportunity to remind you that at this time, government schools remain open. The Ministry of Education will continue to update you periodically. Communication from the Ministry of Education can be accessed at its website at www.education.gov.kn. Additionally we urge you to monitor government news briefings and updates for official and reliable local information.”