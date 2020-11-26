Education Minister Michael Browne Arrested and Charged

Information Minister Melford Nicholas has announced that Michael Browne has been arrested and charged.

Nicholas says Prime Minister Gaston Browne informed him this morning that the former Education Minister was charged based on allegations against him.

He did not state the nature of the charge.

Nicholas said the Prime Minister instructed the Governor General to revoke the Education Minister’s appointment.

He also said Browne maintains his innocence and has asked for the support of his Cabinet colleagues.

Daryl Matthew takes on the duties of Education Minister.