Eddy’s 10 wickets power St Kitts to big win

A ten-wicket match haul from Rasheed Eddy powered St Kitts to a convincing nine-wicket victory over Montserrat in their final 3- day Leeward Island tournament game.

Monsteratt’s batting first felt the venom of Eddy as he rolled through their batting line up collecting six wickets for 47 as they bowled out for a paltry 96. Jeremiah Louis also collected two wickets.

In response, St Kitts moved to 236 all out. Xavier Saunders playing in his first game of the competition top scored 53. the team also received contributions from Larry Audain 34, Akeem Saunders 37 and Terrance Warde 33.

in their second innings, and facing a deficit of 140 the Monsteratt side got off to a solid start and looked to set the St Kitts side a competitive total but collapsed late in the day on Tuesday setting the St Kitts side a mere 40 runs for victory inside two days.

Joshua Grant led the side with 52. For St Kitts Eddy was again the chief wicket-taker taking four wickets for 52 runs and completing a 10-wicket haul for the match. Terrance Warde and Jacques Taylor both finished with two wickets a piece.

St Kitts reach the target of 40 losing one wicket.

They end the tournament undefeated having recorded two wins and a draw. the competition saw some stand-out performances from Larry Audain and Akeem Saunder who both finished with two centuries and were amongst the leading run scorers and Terrance Warde who was amongst the leading wicket-takers.