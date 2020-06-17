EC One and Two-Cent Coins Cease To Be Legal Tender After 30 June

The EC one and two cents are on their way out.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has indicated that by June 30th one cent and two cent coins will no longer be legal tender.

Persons still in possession of the coins are being asked to either spend them at business establishments, take them to their local bank and exchange them for face value or deposit them in their account.

Acting Director of the Currency Management Department, Rosbert Humphrey, says the public can spend the coins and businesses can accept them up until 30 June.

After 30 June, the public will not be able to use the one and two-cent coins to pay for goods or services as they will no longer be legal tender.