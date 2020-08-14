Eastern Benevolent Society Notice

All Members of the Eastern Benevolent Society in St. Kitts and Nevis are asked to note that the Annual General Meeting of the Society will be held at the Wesley Methodist Church Hall, Seaton Street, Basseterre, on Tuesday, 1st September 2020 at 4:30p.m. for the following purposes:

1. To accept and approve the Auditor’s report and Financial Statement for the year ended December 31, 2019.

2. To confirm resolutions regarding the upgrading, rebranding and renaming of the Eastern Benevolent Society, and

3. To confirm the draft Rules of the proposed new Society.

Members are asked to make a special effort to be present and on time. All attendees will be required to wear a mask and to use the hand sanitizer as you enter the hall.”