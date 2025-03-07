East Street Apartment Nears Completion; Set to Welcome Four Families

The first building in the East Street Affordable Housing Development is nearing completion and will soon welcome four families as the government, through the National Housing Corporation (NHC), works to meet the tremendous demand for housing.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Housing, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, visited the two-storey building on Wednesday, (March 05, 2025) to evaluate the progress of the four apartments, each of which will feature two bedrooms. He explained that the project is part of the efforts to rehabilitate the East Basseterre area, which he represents in the Federal Parliament.

“I had an opportunity as a child running through the yards of many of these apartments and they were one-bedroom studios … and to see that we were able to fit four, two-bedroom apartments, indeed this is a great achievement for us as we continue our housing solution,” he stated.

The construction was largely done by residents of East Basseterre fulfilling the commitment by Dr. Hanley to have community involvement in the project designed to revitalise the aesthetics of the area, improve the living conditions of residents and foster community pride.

“I am super proud of the work done,” the deputy prime minister stated, applauding the workmanship of the contractor and the various tradesmen.

In keeping with the community-oriented focus, persons from the area will have the first preference to live in the apartments. While the finishing touches are being made to the first building, work has progressed steadily on a second apartment building on the corner of East Street and Pond Road.