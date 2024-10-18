Drug kingpin Nelson ‘El Burro’ Torres-Delgado arrested in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s most wanted criminal, Nelson “El Burro” Torres-Delgado has been arrested.

The US Attorney’s Office in Puerto Rico said Torres-Delgado was arrested in the municipality of Lajas yesterday.

Torres-Delgado has been wanted since 2017 when he faced an indictment along with 43 others for drug trafficking and firearms violations. On August 21, 2024, he was also charged in a conspiracy with 51 other individuals with drug trafficking, firearms violations, and drug-related murders.

According to court documents, Torres-Delgado, 37, was the leader of a violent drug trafficking organisation in Caguas and other areas, since the early 2010s.

Prosecutors alleged while on the run, he maintained control over the criminal enterprise through deadly violence and intimidation, and by engaging in violent turf wars with rival gangs.

“As alleged in the indictments, Torres-Delgado was the leader of a violent, armed criminal enterprise that he controlled even as a fugitive from justice since 2017. Thanks to the tenacious efforts and collaboration of our law enforcement partners and prosecutors, he now will face justice in a United States courtroom in Puerto Rico,” said Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico.

“When we work together, we accomplish more and when communities come alongside us as partners in the fight against drug trafficking and violent crime, amazing things can happen,” said Joseph González, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s San Juan Field Office. “No one is above the law, and no one is untouchable. Especially, when the public collaborates with law enforcement. The FBI’s commitment is to the people and I look forward to continuing the work we have begun with our local partners and the support of the public.”

“This arrest is a culmination of a long-term fugitive apprehension effort of one of the most violent individuals in an effort to bolster public safety for the people of Puerto Rico,” said Christopher A. Robinson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Miami Field Division.

Torres-Delgado is charged with drug trafficking, firearms violations, money laundering, and multiple drug-related murders. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison, with the possibility of the death penalty for certain offenses.