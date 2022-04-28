Dr Terrance Drew: “Labour massive, bring your flags, your rags

and wear your colors as we march in solidarity with workers”

BASSETERRE, ST KITTS, April 28, 2022 – The countdown to the traditional annual Labour Day celebrations begins on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The major highlight is the traditional Labour Day March on Monday 2nd May 2022.

“Labour massive, bring your flags, your rags and wear your colors as we march in solidarity with workers!” posted Dr Terrance Drew, the new Political Leader of the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), with the hashtags “#ForwardTogether #MarchForBetter.”

The sister organization – the St Kitts-Nevis Trades & Labour Union (SKNT&LU) is a full participant in the celebrations.

The venue for the first of two pre-Labour Day public meetings will be held on Main Street, St Paul’s, the heart of St Christopher 6, whose Parliamentary Representative is the Rt. Hon. Dr Denzil L. Douglas, former Prime Minister and currently the Leader of the Opposition in the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly.

Dr. Douglas has been representing the people of Newton Ground, St Paul’s, Dieppe Bay, Parsons, Pogson, Lavington, Saddlers and Harris’ for the past 33 years.

The second meeting is scheduled for George Street, New Town, Constituency 1, on Sunday, 1st May 2022 where the Parliamentary Representative is the Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley. Both meetings begin at 7:30 p.m.

The coveted Miss Labour Pageant which was not held for the past two years due to COVID-19, will see eight beautiful and talented young ladies vying for the coveted title on Saturday 30th April at Carnival Village at 8 p.m.

The contestants are Sapphire Matthew for St Christopher 1; Desica Nisbett, St Christopher 2; T’Shaunte Smith, St Christopher 3; Taiyonce Liburd, St Christopher 4; Tamiqua Douglas, St Christopher 5; Adoncia Mulraine, St Christopher 6; Cleo Fahie, St Christopher 7 and Jewvonna Morson, St Christopher 8.

The traditional Labour Day March, the first since 2020, will be held on May 2, 2022 and will be preceded by a healthy breakfast which starts at 8 a.m. The March led by the leaders of the Labour Movement leaves the Pasty Allers Recreation Grounds at 10 a.m. and will wend its way through the streets of Basseterre.