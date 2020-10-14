Dr Owens underscores the importance of reform within the education sector

Dr Susan Owens, Continuing and Professional Education Centre Director at The University of the West Indies Open Campus, during a lecture marking the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College’s 32nd anniversary of service to the nation, explained the importance for policy makers within the education sector to act as agents for change.

Underscoring the importance of making the education system more relevant, Dr Owens noted the importance of researching the historical background of education with in the region while examining the legal framework on which education stands, ensuring that the education sector reflects the indigenous culture of the region.

Dr Owens noted that students too can be involved in the process of an education revolution,