Dr Guy renews call for PM to reintroduce mask-wearing mandate

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Opposition spokesperson on Health and Wellness, Dr Morais Guy, is urging Prime Minister Andrew Holness to re-introduce mask-wearing in enclosed areas, public spaces and transportation to mitigate the current fifth wave of the Omicron BA-2 variant of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Describing the Ministry of Education and Youth announcement to re-introduce mask-wearing in the classroom and school environment as a sensible move, Dr Guy says the latter must now be expanded throughout society.

“It is time to arrest the transmission by re-introducing measures such as mask-wearing, which does not impede movement or impose any degree of infringement on people’s rights,” Guy said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dr Guy said he felt compelled to renew his call because more than a week has elapsed since the Prime Minister promised to address the matter in light of the increase in COVID cases.

Earlier this month, Holness served warning that mandatory mask-wearing will return shortly in the wake of the fifth wave of COVID-19.

“It is going to be a requirement shortly for all our citizens to return to wearing their masks. As you know, we are in the fifth wave and it will be a continuing feature of life going forward that we will for some time be experiencing recurrent bouts of increased infections from this disease,” Holness remarked at the time.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country’s positivity rate now stands at 35 per cent.

Using this information to drive home his point, Dr Guy insisted that the peak period for the fifth wave is yet to come.

In the meantime, Dr Guy is appealing to businesses, institutions and organisations, and the general public to maintain mask-wearing to mitigate the current spread of the virus.