Dr Drew calls on the Government to Reevaluate Covid 19 Management Strategy

Dr. Terrence Drew,SKNLP Chairman, is calling on the team unity administration led by Prime Minister Dr the Hon. Timothy Harris to reevaluate the strategy as it relates to the management of the Covid 19 Pandemic.

Dr. Drew is underscoring the importance of mass testing for the virus. Speaking to Freedom FM’s newsdesk on Wednesday, Dr drew highlighted the fact that the number of identified positive cases of Covid 19 continues to climb daily. He explained that mass testing will give a true picture of the extent of the Covid 19 community spread in St. Kitts and Nevis.