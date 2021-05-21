Douglas says Prime Minister Harris is to blame for failing the people of SKN

Prime Minister Harris came out swinging on last Tuesday’s edition of Leadership Matters charging the Former Prime Minister Dr Denzil Douglas with old style Labour Party politics and doing a grave disservice to himself and the country, in his response to the Covid 19 roll out of vaccinations.

Dr Harris says the health of the people of the St Kitts-Nevis was a national imperative and blamed Dr Douglas for not encouraging nationals to take the vaccine.

Prime Minister Dr Harris asserted there was a crisis of leadership in the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party.

However, the former Prime Minister Dr Denzil Douglas responded in an Issues interview on Freedom Fm on Friday accusing Dr Harris of Douglas Mania and phobia and pinning the blame on him (Dr Douglas), for Dr Harris’ failure during the pandemic and the economic decline in St Kitts-Nevis.

Dr Harris further charge the Team Unity Administration led by Dr Harris, of not incorporating all stakeholders at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Douglassaid he literally begged Prime Minister Harris to involve the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party in meetings and press conferences held to focus on the national response to Covid 19 but that this was refused and ridiculed by Prime Minister Harris.