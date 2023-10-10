Dominican Rep to evacuate citizens from Israel as conflict worsens

The Dominican Republic is arranging to evacuate its citizens in Israel who are interested in escaping the war.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) said that so far about 17 Dominicans have contacted the Embassy in Tel Aviv to be evacuated.

MIREX said it is in contact with allies to arrange for Dominicans to be transferred home or to another state where they can stay until the conflict subsides.

So far, there has not been any reports of Dominicans being killed or injured in the conflict. The ministry added embassy staff remain protected.

Dominicans are advised to contact the embassy via WhatsApp +972 3-611-4883 or email embadomisrael@mirex.gob.do if they need assistance.

The violence, which began over the weekend when Hamas militants stormed into Israel from Gaza, has already claimed at least 1,600 lives on both sides. Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza are also holding more than 150 soldiers and civilians hostage.

The conflict is only expected to escalate as Israel has mounted a major counter-offensive against Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organisation.

Israel has imposed a strict blockade preventing food, water and other essentials from entering Gaza.

Countries across the globe have called for the violence to cease.