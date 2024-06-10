Dominican Rep nationals extradited to face drug charges in Puerto Rico

Two Dominican Republic nationals, who are accused of a list of drug related crimes in Puerto Rico, were handed over to the US Marshals Service yesterday for prosecution.

Manuel “Pupilo” Sánchez Pérez and Angel Tomas “Yimi” García Mármol were handed over to US Marshals at the Cibao International Airport in Santiago under tight security provided by the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) and Special Division of International Organised Crime.

Sánchez Pérez was arrested in the National District and Garcia Marmol was arrested in the Province of Seibo, last month after the Special Division of International Organised Crime executed a series of search and capture operations.