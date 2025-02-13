Dominica: New OECS,CARICOM ambassador urges tackling shared challenges

Key policy areas dominating Dominica’s agenda, including climate change mitigation, renewable energy, food security, housing, education and healthcare are high on the agenda for the island’s new Ambassador to the OECS and CARICOM.

In a virtual ceremony last Friday (February 7) Dr Gerard Jean-Jacques officially presented his Letter of Credence to both organisations reiterating Dominica’s enthusiasm for collaborating with regional partners to address shared challenges.

The new ambassador advocated for increased investments in artificial intelligence to develop innovative solutions for the challenges faced by the small states of the region, a statement from the office of the prime minister read.

Dr Jean-Jacques also highlighted the need for CARICOM Member States to strategically reconfigure their intra-regional networks and encouraged the creation of new partnerships with states and entities that share CARICOM’s development goals.

Additionally, he called for increased investments in education, training programmes and entrepreneurship support, noting Dominica’s ongoing initiatives to increase access to financing for small business development.

The Dominica government extended well wishes to Jean-Jacques who has served as the Chief Development Planner and Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister; Ministry of National Security, Labour, and Immigration; and Tourism and Urban Renewal.